Authorities to discuss developments over Richmond middle school shooting Tuesday

RICHMOND, Ind. – Indiana State Police will hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update over a middle school shooting that occurred in Richmond last December.

Several officials are expected to speak starting at 5 p.m., including ISP Capt. David Bursten, Richmond Mayor David Snow, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter, Richmond Police Chief Jim Barnum, Superintendent Dr. Todd Terrill, and Dennis Intermediate Principal Nichole Vandervort.

Police say a 14-year-old boy, Brandon Clegg, took his own life after exchanging gunfire with officers at Dennis Intermediate School on Dec. 13. No other students were injured in the incident.

Police say the teen’s mother, Mary York, was the first person to call 911. She told CBS4 that her boyfriend at the time reached out and explained they had a problem at home.

“He’s telling me my son has a gun and wants to take him to Dennis middle school,” she said.

She thinks he took two guns and threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend if he did not drive him to the school. She believes her ex-boyfriend should have never left the house.

