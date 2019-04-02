3 men sought after shooting man in leg during robbery at near northwest side motel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify three men involved in a January robbery.

According to IMPD, the robbery happened on Jan. 8 just before midnight at the Gateway Motel, 1740 N. Lafayette Rd.

A man in a brown Carhartt coat knocked on the door and asked the victim a question. Right after that, he and two other men forced their way into the room.

The men took several items and shot the victim in the leg. They left the motel in a newer model white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.