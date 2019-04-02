18-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home on near north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Family members of an 18-year-old man found shot to death inside a vacant home on Indy’s near north side say they last saw him on Saturday and reported him missing the next day.

On Monday, police found Gerald Beamon dead inside the home on Ruckle Street.

Candles, balloons, teddy bears and notes of love adorn the steps outside the vacant house. Inside police found Beamon shot to death, right across the street from his family’s home.

“Our hearts are torn,” said the victim’s grandmother, Debra Beamon. “He was my grandson and he was very loved.”

“It’s very hard. It’s very hard. It wasn’t expected. It’s very painful,” Gerald Beamon, the victim's grandfather, said.

Gerald and Debra say their grandson loved his family and always let them know it.

“When we would greet he would always say, ‘Iove you.'” said Beamon.

The 18-year-old was also one of five people named Gerald in his family.

“When my son had a Gerald, he gave him his name, but called him Gerald Antonio Beamon. So we called him GB for short,” said Gerald.

Indianapolis police say Beamon’s death marks the fifth homicide this year involving a victim 18 years and younger. In 2018, there were 11 such deaths all year and double that number with 22 young people killed in 2017.

“We just wish that would stop. We wish kids would value life,” said Gerald.

Beamon’s family also wishes whoever shot “GB” is brought to justice.

“I hope they get them quickly because I’m a suffering grandmother right now,” said Debra. “We’re suffering because someone took ours and they were senseless when they did it.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).