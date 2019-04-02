13-year-old boy does yard work to earn money, trades in Xbox to buy car for single mom

FERNLEY, Nev. — A teen boy in Nevada is getting a lot of attention for a very selfless act of kindness for his mom.

Krystal Preston is a single mother who raised three children by herself, according to KOLO.

Her 13-year-old son William does yard work and house work for people their neighbors to make a little extra money. He’s Krystal’s oldest child, so he took it upon himself to help provide for their family.

“I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that,” William told KOLO.

He found a 1999 Chevy Metro for sale on Facebook, and he contacted the seller. “It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes.”

The seller arrived at Krystal’s house a short time later. William was excited to tell his mom the big news.

“I said ‘Mom, I got you a car.’ And then she said, ‘No you didn’t.’ And then I said I did, and she didn’t believe me,” said William.

The seller drove them to her house to look at the car, and Krystal was stunned.

“I lost it, I bawled, I was just like, ‘There’s no way,’” Krystal says. “And then she gave me the keys and the paperwork.”

Krystal says the car is perfect. “The fact that my kid did this, I’m proud, but as a mom I’m supposed to be able to take care of my kids, I’m supposed to do this–not the other way around,” Krystal told KOLO.

Krystal posted the story to her Facebook page, and it received a lot of attention. But William says he didn’t do it for the publicity.

“I didn’t really want that to happen, I just wanted to do it, that’s all,” William said.