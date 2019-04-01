Woman shot while lying in bed on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – A woman in her 60s was lying in bed when she was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened on the southeast side of Indianapolis on East Terrace Avenue. That’s near South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

Officers say someone fired at least 20 shots into her home. The woman was lying in bed when she was shot in the leg.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but police tell us she is doing okay.

Police are trying to figure out why this happened. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

