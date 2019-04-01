Temperatures cold but improving as week goes on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a cold and snowy end to March, we're looking at an improving first week of April.

Sunday's high was 20+ degrees below average, only topping off at 37! Monday will be better with highs climbing back into the upper 40s. The average high for the first day of April is 58° so we're feeling cold for the season.

Temperatures will continue to climb during the first three days of this new month. Tuesday will be in the 50s with the low 60s by Wednesday. No wet weather until later in the week, so I expect Wednesday especially to be great!

Futureview keeps us dry all day Monday. Radar has been showing a few flurries north of Lafayette early this morning, but dry air should keep most of that from reaching the surface.

A high of 48 will still feel chilly on Monday, but the sunshine should help. Clouds could be increasing by the afternoon but more so overnight.