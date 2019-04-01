Motorcyclists hold one last ride for terminally ill biker: ‘We never dreamed this man had cancer’

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Several bikers took to the streets of Greenfield on Sunday to honor a fellow biker who is terminally ill.

Doctors diagnosed Shaun Worley with lung cancer in 2015. He became cancer free after 8 months of treatment, but then it came back.

Shaun Worley with his fiancé Jeanie York

“He did treatment up until February 27th when we went in and the doctor said they have done all of the chemo that they can do,” said his fiancé Jeanie York. “There was nothing else to do.”

Worley is in hospice care now. He's stuck in bed and unable to do what he loves most, ride his motorcycle.

Fellow bikers found a way to show their support. “They knew how much he loved to listen and to hear the bikes,” said York.

They revved up their engines and rode through Greenfield, straight to Worley's home.

“This man, when I came in and told him they were on their way, he set up at the window and was watching out the window waving, as they all were coming by,” said York.

York says the show of support from bikers from the entire community and the sound of the engines allowed Worley to forget his illness and remember his passion.

"Makes me feel good to see a smile on his face. Something, I know that he loves," York said

