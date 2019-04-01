× Expect warmer temperatures with rain this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We saw a sunny, cool start to April that was much better than last year. Last year we started April with 2.1″ of snow. April can be a tumultuous month with warmer temperatures one day, severe storms the next day followed by snow the day after that.It is also very common for Hoosiers to go from heat in the morning to air-conditioning in the afternoon and vice versa. April is our 7th warmest and 5th wettest month of the year. We gain 1 hour and 12 minutes of daylight and the extra sunshine leads to warmer weather weather, more consistently.

We’ll see changeable weather this week. We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday before rain moves in Wednesday night. T-storms are likely Thursday afternoon and rain and lasts through Friday morning. Conditions will will improve this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday.

So far Spring is off to a cool start.

The average high temperatures rises 10 degrees this month.

April is a wet month for us.

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and t-storms are likely Thursday.

Rain will end Friday morning.

A half inch of rain is likely this week.

Warmer air will move in this weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s by Sunday.