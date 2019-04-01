Death of 18-year-old on near north side being investigated as homicide

Posted 6:26 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, April 1, 2019

Home on N. Ruckle St. homicide where 18-year-old was found dead on 4/1/2019 (Photo by Patrick Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The body of an 18-year-old was found at a near north side home Monday morning and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3200 block of N. Ruckle St. shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday to check the welfare of a person. When police arrived, they found a male dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives then responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. Forensic workers also responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will release the name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.