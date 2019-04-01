× Death of 18-year-old on near north side being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The body of an 18-year-old was found at a near north side home Monday morning and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3200 block of N. Ruckle St. shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday to check the welfare of a person. When police arrived, they found a male dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives then responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. Forensic workers also responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will release the name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.