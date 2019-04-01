5 people injured after SUV crashes into northern Indiana school bus

LAKEVILLE, Ind. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an SUV rear-ended a northern Indiana school bus with about 20 students on board.

According to Indiana State Police, the Union-North United School Corporation bus stopped and picked up students on Pierce Road around 7:50 a.m. After the bus made the stop, a 2005 tan Ford Expedition hit it from behind.

Four students from the bus complained of pain and were taken area hospitals, including two 9-year-old boys, a 5-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. All were treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Lee Motz of Bourbon, Indiana, was taken to a South Bend hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Piece Road was closed from Michigan Road to Kenilworth until 11 a.m. to investigation and cleanup.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.