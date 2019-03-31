We go from the 20°s to the 70°s this week

The weekend ended feeling anything but like spring. Saturday’s weather system left areas with a dusting to 2.5″ of snow. Sunday a stronger March sun has been working on snow.

Sunshine and a south/southwesterly wind will help warm things up over the next week. Temperatures should climb in to the middle and upper 40°s Monday.

COLDEST IN NEARLY A CENTURY

Indianapolis only rose to 37° Sunday. That makes this the coldest March 31 in 95 years – since 1924.

This ties for the 3rd coldest high temperature for the date since records began in 1871.

MARCH BY THE NUMBERS

March is going to go in to the records books cooler than normal. It was the coolest March in five years and ranks 80% of the days (25) in March have been below normal. Conversely, only 5 days have been above normal.

The month only had three 60° days. Over the previous 30 years, the city has averaged nine 60° days.

With cooler temperatures you would expect a higher amount of precipitation and that was the case in March. Indianapolis received a healthy 5.02″ of rain for the month. That is 1.46″ above normal. The wettest March in 11 years and ranks as the 33rd wettest March in the previous 148 years of records.

SEASON SNOW UPDATE

Saturday’s snow (0.6″) in brings Indianapolis’ snow total to 19.4″ since October 1. The capital city is now 6.3″ below the normal of 25.7″. This is the 5th consecutive year with below normal snowfall.

While I do not see any more snow coming to central Indiana over the next week it is not uncommon for Indianapolis to have another snow prior to summer. Approximately 1 out of every 3 years (35%) since 1871 have produced a measurable snow in Indianapolis between April 1 and June 1.

The latest Indianapolis has had a measurable snow is May 9. The city received 0.9″ of snow on May 9, 1929.

WARMING TREND BEGINS

Over the coming week central Indiana is going to go from the 20°s, 30°s, 40°s, 50°s, 60°s, and 70°s. I don’t think we’ll hear too many complaints by the middle of the week. I think Wednesday looks like the best day with highs in the low/mid 60°s and partly sunny skies.