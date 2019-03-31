US citizen charged with attempting to steal item from Auschwitz

OSWIECIM, POLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Guard towers and barbed wire fences stand at the Auschwitz I memorial concentration camp site on February 15, 2019 in Oswiecim, Poland. Next year, 2020, will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The Nazis used the Auschwitz camp and its satellite camps for slave labor and large-scale extermination of arriving inmates. In all 1.1 million Jews and others died at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WARSAW, Poland. — An American visitor to the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp attempted to steal a metal part of the historic rail tracks where prisoners were unloaded, officials said Sunday.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted theft of an item of cultural importance, according to Malgorzata Jurecka, a police spokeswoman in the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, which was under German occupation during World War II. The crime can be punished with up to 10 years in prison.

Jurecka said the man admitted his guilt but has been released as he awaits further steps.

Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum, said the memorial museum’s security team became aware that the man was trying to remove the metal element on the historic rail tracks and then alerted police.

The memorial site has faced multiple attempts of theft and vandalism in recent years. The most dramatic case was the 2009 theft of the sign with the Nazi slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (“Work Will Set You Free”) at the death camp’s main gate. It was found cut into pieces and was eventually repaired and stored in a safe place. A replica is now in its place.

Some 1.1 million people were killed during World War II at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of Nazi Germany’s death camps. Most of the victims were Jews but many Poles, Roma, Soviet POWs and others were also killed there.

