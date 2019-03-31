× Suspect fires shots before being arrested on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A suspect driving a stolen car on the city’s east side fired two shots before being arrested this afternoon.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office saw a car crash at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and North Emerson Avenue. Brian Wampner, who was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from the crash. A civilian witness tackled the 33-year-old Wampner.

The deputy, after checking on the driver of the other car, was able to arrest Wampner after a short struggle. Wampner fired two shots during the struggle. In addition to the semi-automatic pistol, the deputy recovered crack-cocaine and meth. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

Wampner faces charges for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, dealing and possession of narcotics, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.