Suspect fires shots before being arrested on the east side

Posted 7:32 pm, March 31, 2019, by

(File photo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A suspect driving a stolen car on the city’s east side fired two shots before being arrested this afternoon.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office saw a car crash at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and North Emerson Avenue. Brian Wampner, who was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from the crash. A civilian witness tackled the 33-year-old Wampner.

The deputy, after checking on the driver of the other car, was able to arrest Wampner after a short struggle. Wampner fired two shots during the struggle. In addition to the semi-automatic pistol, the deputy recovered crack-cocaine and meth. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

Wampner faces charges for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, dealing and possession of narcotics, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.