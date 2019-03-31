IU fraternity Delta Chi faces suspension for hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University chapter of Delta Chi has been suspended for hazing.

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney confirmed that the fraternity was suspended by the university for violating the IU student code and the Greek Agreement regarding hazing.

Indiana University defines hazing as “any conduct which subjects another person, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or psychologically, to anything that may endanger, abuse, degrade, or intimidate the person as a condition of association with a group or organization, regardless of the person’s consent or lack of consent.”

Chapter members have been forced to cease all organizational activity.

