Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police has been building relationships with the community this week.

Earlier in the week, the FOP handed out 1,200 meals in Fountain Square. On Saturday, 300 families received a food box at the FOP lodge on Shelby Street. Each box has four meals.

The Indianapolis FOP is partnering with the Midwest Food Bank. The initiative is part of the Bridging the Gap program.