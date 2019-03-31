× IMPD has made an arrest following a fatal hit and run in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An arrest has been made following an early morning hit and run which claimed the life of one woman.

Monique Willis, 28, was arrested by police after striking a pedestrian in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Willis fled the scene immediately after striking the woman, but was located several blocks away by officers an detained.

Willis was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and leaving the scene of an accident. A preliminary Probable Cause Affidavit (PC) has been sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the case will be screened for official charges.

Witnesses on scene told police the female pedestrian who was struck on Broad Ripple Avenue had stepped into oncoming traffic before being struck by Willis. Police say EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.

The Marion County Coroner will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the deceased once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.