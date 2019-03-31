× Driver dead after striking tree in Putnam County

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a tree.

The accident occurred early Sunday on State Road 42, east of Cloverdale.

Police said the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Putnam County nightshift deputies are investigating the accident. Indiana State Police were on scene assisting.

Additional units on scene were Trimbles Towing, Cloverdale Fire Department, Cloverdale Police and Putnam County Coroner’s office who also made notification to the family.