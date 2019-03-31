Driver dead after striking tree in Putnam County

Posted 9:24 am, March 31, 2019, by

Photo provided by Putnam County Sheriff's Department

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a tree.

The accident occurred early Sunday on State Road 42, east of Cloverdale.

Police said the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Putnam County nightshift deputies are investigating the accident. Indiana State Police were on scene assisting.

Additional units on scene were Trimbles Towing, Cloverdale Fire Department, Cloverdale Police and Putnam County Coroner’s office who also made notification to the family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.