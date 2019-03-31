Andrew Luck, girlfriend Nicole Pechanec tie knot in Prague wedding

Posted 11:18 am, March 31, 2019, by

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck and girlfriend Nicole Pechanec walk the red carpet during the 2016 MAXIM Indy 500 Party, held at The Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis, Saturday May 27th, 2016. (Photo By Michelle Pemberton/Indy Star)

CZECH REPUBLIC. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and longtime girlfriend Nicole Pechanec were married in Prague in the Czech Republic this weekend, according to multiple sources.

Luck could not be reached for comment, and his agent did not return an email message.

Luck and Pechanec, both 29, met at Stanford.

Pechanec was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Czechoslovakian parents and was homeschooled so she could focus on gymnastics, according to “Quarterback,” a book by John Feinstein. Her mother, a former gymnast, was her coach, and Pechanec moved to Czechoslovakia at 15 to train with the national team. Pechanec represented the country in the World Games and European Championships, returning to the United States to attend Stanford, where she was a captain for the gymnastics team and participated in two NCAA finals.

Continue reading this article with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

