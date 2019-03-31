$150,000 donated to expand police trauma kit program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Monday night the Central Indiana Police Foundation will celebrate an anonymous donor’s $150,000 gift to create 1000 trauma kits for law enforcement officers in the greater metro area.

“This particular donor, we were at an assembly event where we were assembling trauma kits, and he walked up to myself and another one of our board members and said, ‘Hey, I talked to my wife and I want to help you make those goals,’” recalled CIPF Executive Director Lisa Rollings. “We were just like, ‘Oh, my goodness, thank you, thank you, thank you. You’ve saving lives.’”

Four years ago, Dr. Chris Holland of The Father’s House asked one of his parishioners, IMPD Detective Wayne Shelton, what the church could do for officers.

“A trauma kit,” Shelton answered, to empower officers first on the scene to save lives while they awaited paramedics.

“The worst feeling for an officer is to be on the scene of a situation where one of our fellow officers have been injured critically and we don’t know what to do or we don’t have the equipment to deal with it,” said Shelton. “I’ve seen a lot of officers injured through felonious attacks, through car accidents, you name it.”

In late January, five people were wounded in a shooting on Sherman Drive, and responding officers used a trauma kit to save one victim’s life.

“We’ve had our officers take their trauma kits and they immediately render aid and save the victim’s life even while medics were on the scene,” said Shelton. “They’re so simple to use. Anybody can use a trauma kit.”

The kit contains an ACE bandage, trauma shears, an airway device and a tourniquet.

Each kit costs $100 to assemble.

“Since that time, lives have been saved,” said Holland. “A little girl shot in the arm within the first 24 hours of us giving the first kits away, the training and the kit was in the actual hands of the police officer who got one of the first kits, and he was able to apply it, protect her life, save her life.

“We’ve had officers’ lives saved, lady with an arm severed, her life was saved by the tourniquet that is in the kit.”

Holland’s church led the way in raising the initial $20,000 to outfit the first 200 IMPD officers with trauma kits.

Now more than 2000 kits have been handed out in Marion and Morgan Counties, and the gift to be revealed during halftime of the Indiana Pacers game will put a trauma kit in just about every police car in the greater metro area.

“A lot of these smaller departments in outlying areas, even Greenwood is one of those police departments we’re gonna supply about 70 kits this round,” said Rollings.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #86 has fielded inquiries from agencies across the nation interested in launching their own trauma kit programs.

Supporters of the program would like to see it spread statewide and into area schools.

300 officers and family members are expected to attend the Pacers game and donation announcement and participate in assembling kits before tip off.

For more information on the trauma kit program visit www.cipf.foundation.