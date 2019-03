Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Of the 1,600 service members still missing from Vietnam, 50 are from Indiana.

On Friday, 51 bricks were set at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument downtown. The bricks represent those 50 service members and one civilian. The Indiana War Memorial Foundation donated the bricks.

In Fishers, Vietnam veterans were honored at the Liberty Plaza.

President Trump established National Vietnam Veterans Day in 2017.