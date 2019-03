× John Andretti tweets that he’ll return to ‘chemocoaster’ as his cancer has returned

Retired NASCAR driver John Andretti, the nephew of IndyCar legend Mario Andretti and son of Aldo Andretti, tweeted Friday that his long fight with cancer is on again.

Today was not what we hoped would happen but I started back on the #chemocoaster w/o a definite end. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned again. We continue to research options that may be more beneficial. All of the love & support means a lot. #CheckIt4Andretti #silentkiller — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) March 30, 2019

