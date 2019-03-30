× IMPD asks for public’s help in locating missing 2-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

Syncere Vertner is described as a black female, 1′ 10 “, 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of Pemberton Lane. She was allegedly taken by her non-custodial father, Ted Vertner, 44, who took her from the home and fled the area in a brown 1973 Cadillac.

Syncere is not believed to be in danger at this time, police say.

Anyone with information about Vertner’s whereabouts is urged to call dispatch at 317.327.3811 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.