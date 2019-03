× Carmel Marathon temporary closes roads

The ninth annual Carmel Marathon welcomed runners from across the country on Friday, March 29.It has grown to become the second largest marathon in the state with nearly 5,000 runners expected to participate this year. The races begin on Saturday morning with the full marathon officially starting at 8:00 am.

Here’s a list of all of the temporary road closures you can expect during the event: 2019 Carmel Marathon Road Closures FINAL_2