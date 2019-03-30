× Boilers’ tournament run over after loss to Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Purdue’s 2019 NCAA Tournament run is over after a 80-75 loss to Virginia in the South Regional final.

The Boilermakers failed to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980 despite Carsen Edwards’ best effort.

The junior guard scored 42 points. He made 10 three-pointers breaking the record for most three’s in an NCAA Tournament with 28.