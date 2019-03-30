Boilers’ tournament run over after loss to Virginia

Posted 11:08 pm, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56PM, March 30, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers drives to the basket against Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Purdue’s 2019 NCAA Tournament run is over after a 80-75 loss to Virginia in the South Regional final.

The Boilermakers failed to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980 despite Carsen Edwards’ best effort.

The junior guard scored 42 points.  He made 10 three-pointers breaking the record for most three’s in an NCAA Tournament with 28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.