Bartholomew County police arrest man for allegedly forcing woman to drive at gunpoint

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to drive him at gunpoint.

On March 29 at around 1:20 p.m., police say they received a call to I-65 regarding a woman who was allegedly being forced to drive her vehicle against her will.

Police say they spotted a vehicle that matched the reported description travelling on the interstate before it pulled over at a rest stop near mile marker 72.

Officers say they found a man in the vehicle, who was later identified as Ravon Tupac Tyeshawn Briggs, of Louisville.

Around that time, emergency operations received a 911 call from a resident in the nearby Northgate Addition about a woman coming to their door asking for help. Police responded to the 911 call and confirmed that the woman at the door was the same woman who was reportedly held at gunpoint.

The woman told police that she was cleaning out her car in the Clarksville area when Briggs approached her. She claims that Briggs then forced her to drive him to Indianapolis.

While travelling northbound, the woman stated that Briggs told her to stop at a rest park. Once stopped, Briggs allegedly got out of the vehicle, which allowed the woman to flee the area and find help.

Briggs is facing charges of criminal confinement and possession of marijuana. A 72-hour hold was placed on Briggs, as police continue to investigate the incident.