Tracking rain Friday as wet pattern continues across central Indiana

Tracking the rain from overnight that is now exiting. This system actually has a history of producing hail overnight in the Plains.

Temperatures will stay seasonably (and even a bit above) mild Friday. We’ll have plenty of dry hours during the day, but as a front edges a bit south, areas north of Indianapolis could get a brief shower between 8-10 a.m. More rain expected Friday night.

A few storms could roll through Friday night, especially after midnight. The rain will continue into Saturday morning, making for a perfect morning to sleep in.

Between Friday and Saturday’s rain, expect nearly another inch of rain to pile up.

Friday night will be wet but mild with lows only down to 50.

The last weekend of March will be active. Temps will start off in the 50s Saturday morning but fall to the 40s by Saturday afternoon. Additionally, we’ll be dealing with more rain on Saturday. We’ll finally dry up on Sunday, but it will feel much colder with the morning low back below freezing and a high of just 41. The first day of April is going to be quiet and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be dry with warming highs.