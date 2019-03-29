× Vietnam War veterans to be honored in central Indiana on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

WASHINGTON – Today we’re recognizing all Vietnam War veterans for their service. It’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Exactly 46 years ago on March 29, 1973, the last remaining American troops withdrew from Vietnam, and President Nixon declared “the day we have all worked and prayed for has finally come.”

Many veterans were treated poorly upon returning home because the war was unpopular, and they blamed the tragic situation in Vietnam on the troops.

In 2017, Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly co-authored the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act (S. 305) with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania.

The bill designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and it encourages Americans to display the U.S. flag.

Today you can honor the 51 Hoosiers still considered missing from the Vietnam War. Of the 2.7 million Americans who served in Vietnam, more than 1,600 are still unaccounted for.

51 Bricks of Honor will be dedicated at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. It’s the first time they will be honored as a group.

That event takes place at 11:30 a.m.

Also, military veterans who served during the Vietnam War will be honored at an event in the Fishers City Hall auditorium. The city says speakers will include Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and retired U.S. Navy Commander El Ahlwardt. That starts at 11 a.m.