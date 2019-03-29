× UPDATE: Silver Alert for Carmel man has been canceled

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert issued for Ted D. Merkley of Carmel has been canceled. CBS4 has reached out to police regarding his status.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CARMEL, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Carmel man.

Ted D. Merkley, 57, was last seen Thursday, March 28 at 4 p.m. He was wearing a blue or gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and slip-on shoes.

He drives a gray 2007 Lincoln Navigator with Indiana license plate 568RBQ. Merkley is described as 5’11” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information on Merkley’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or Carmel police at 317-571-2580.