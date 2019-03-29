Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

Posted 12:17 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, March 29, 2019

President Donald Trump (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will close the nation’s southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration.

In a tweet Friday, Trump ramped up his repeated threat to close the border by saying he will do it next week unless Mexico takes action.

The president called on Congress to immediately change what he said were “weak” U.S. immigration laws, which he blamed on Democrats.

He says it “would be so easy” for Mexico to stop illegal immigration, which would also strike a blow to drug-trafficking.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.