Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in September

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Kid Rock is ready to jam in central Indiana—and he’s bringing Hank Williams Jr. with him!

The duo will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sept. 27, 2019. It’s part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. You can find more information at livenation.com and kidrock.com.

Kid Rock has sold more than 26 million albums since bursting onto the music scene in 1998. He hit the road last year with a winter and summer tour to support Sweet Southern Sugar, his first album recorded completely in Nashville.

Last year, he released his first greatest hits compilation, Kid Rock Greatest Hits You Never Saw Coming. His trademark songs include “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” “Picture” and “All Summer Long.”

The legendary Hank Williams Jr. has spent decades in the music business. His signature songs include “Family Tradition,” “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Born to Boogie” and “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound.”

He won four Emmy Awards for his rendition of “Are You Ready for Some Football?” the theme song for Monday Night Football that kicked off the game for millions of fans around the country. The song was reworked from his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”