Inmate faces battery charge following attack on jail officer at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – An inmate has been charged with battery after an assault on a corrections officer.

Jean Claude Brown was booked into the Madison County Jail following an investigation into the September 15, 2018, attack. He’s charged with battery on a public safety official.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed on Feb. 20, Brown was returning from breakfast at Pendleton Correctional Facility when he attacked Sgt. Andrew Ross. He struck the jail officer “several times in the head and facial area with a closed fist” before being restrained, court documents said.

Brown told the investigator he was upset with Ross because the officer had confiscated items from him before the attack. There was no verifiable record to support Brown’s claim, court documents said.

Ross suffered a cut on the inside of his mouth and an abrasion to the left side of his head. He was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Court documents indicated that security video exists of the incident.