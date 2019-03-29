× Ex-Goodwill worker sentenced to prison in Fishers voyeurism case

FISHERS, Ind. – A former Goodwill employee learned his sentence for secretly recording videos of his coworkers at a Fishers store.

Ritchie Lee Hodges was sentenced to 19 years, with 3 years suspended. He’ll serve 12 years in the Department of Correction and 4 years with Hamilton County Community Corrections.

The sentencing called for Hodges to serve 3 years on probation and follow special probation conditions for sex offenders. The court also classified him as a sexually violent predator.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the case, including child exploitation and voyeurism. Hodges had previously been convicted of child pornography and voyeurism in connection with a 2012 case in Boone County.

According to court documents, Hodges recorded 14 employees in the bathroom, including three minors, between December 2017 and February 2018. The recordings stopped when a manager found his phone.

After his arrest, several employees sued Goodwill, saying the company failed to protect them from Hodges, who was a known sex offender. The civil lawsuit is still pending.