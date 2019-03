CARMEL, Ind. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the eastbound lanes of I-465 in the area of Spring Mill Road in Carmel.

The Carmel Fire Department says five cars were tangled up in the crash and three patients are being transported to an emergency room.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid long delays.

***Carmel Traffic Alert*** 465 eastbound in the area of Spring Mill for a multicar accident. Trucks enroute. pic.twitter.com/uRgxVLfMzt — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) March 29, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.