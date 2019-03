INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 is giving away a four-pack of tickets to seven country music shows this year at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

Complete the contest form below for a chance to win four lawn tickets to Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts.

The contest runs April 1-12, and the total prize value is $796.

Entries are limited to one per person.