Columbus, Ohio zoo welcomes 1-month-old leopard cubs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio has welcomed two adorable new additions.

The zoo said Friday that a pair of 1-month-old clouded leopards is being hand-reared by its animal programs team.

According to the zoo, their mother was unable to care for the cats at another facility.

The felines are named Stassi and Beau after a Bravo reality show called “Vanderpump Rules.” The cats aren’t the first to be named after a cast member though – a vervet monkey at the zoo is named Jax Taylor.

The leopards cannot be seen during a visit to the zoo, but they will be out and about with the animal programs team, raising awareness about their threatened species.