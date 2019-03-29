Columbus, Ohio zoo welcomes 1-month-old leopard cubs

Posted 8:23 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, March 29, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio has welcomed two adorable new additions.

The zoo said Friday that a pair of 1-month-old clouded leopards is being hand-reared by its animal programs team.

According to the zoo, their mother was unable to care for the cats at another facility.

The felines are named Stassi and Beau after a Bravo reality show called “Vanderpump Rules.”  The cats aren’t the first to be named after a cast member though – a vervet monkey at the zoo is named Jax Taylor.

The leopards cannot be seen during a visit to the zoo, but they will be out and about with the animal programs team, raising awareness about their threatened species.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.