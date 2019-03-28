× Woman leads officers on chase, crashes into east side home with baby in car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman led officers on a chase with a baby in her car and crashed into a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened near the intersection of East New York Street and North Chester Avenue.

Indiana State Police say a trooper started the pursuit after spotting a traffic violation, but stopped after realizing a baby was in the car.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer spotted the suspect’s car and picked up the pursuit. The woman crashed into a house shortly thereafter. Police arrested her.

Medics checked out the woman and the baby. Neither suffered any injuries.