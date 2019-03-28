Winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (AP) – A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
A statement on the Powerball website says that due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot.

The numbers announced Wednesday are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.  Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize. Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

