Tracking a rainy pattern

Posted 6:54 am, March 28, 2019, by

We’ve got a couple of showers moving through Central Indiana Thursday morning.  This system actually produced multiple reports of pea-sized hail in Western Illinois overnight.  The storms weakened as they moved into Central Indiana so we’re just dealing with wet pavement. 

The bulk of the rain will just be a problem for the morning commute.  By 10am the rain will become much more isolated and we’re left with only a 10% rain chance during the daytime hours of Thursday.  Expect plenty of dry hours.Wednesday’s high was in the upper 50s and I think we’ll have similar temps Thursday but with lingering rain chances; not quite the “10” that Wednesday was.Rain chances linger Friday and Saturday and we could easily get one inch totals widespread with some even higher totals possible.

