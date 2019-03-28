× Tracking a rainy pattern

We’ve got a couple of showers moving through Central Indiana Thursday morning. This system actually produced multiple reports of pea-sized hail in Western Illinois overnight. The storms weakened as they moved into Central Indiana so we’re just dealing with wet pavement.

The bulk of the rain will just be a problem for the morning commute. By 10am the rain will become much more isolated and we’re left with only a 10% rain chance during the daytime hours of Thursday. Expect plenty of dry hours. Wednesday’s high was in the upper 50s and I think we’ll have similar temps Thursday but with lingering rain chances; not quite the “10” that Wednesday was. Rain chances linger Friday and Saturday and we could easily get one inch totals widespread with some even higher totals possible.