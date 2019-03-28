× This weekend features array of concerts, sporting events, festivals and other must-see events all over central Indiana

“The Sound of Music” National Tour

Emens Auditorium at Ball State University (Muncie)

The hills are alive with the sound of music! A brand new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals—Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music– is currently on tour across North America. You can catch the show live at Ball State’s Emens Auditorium in Muncie this weekend! The show starts at 7:30pm on Sunday, March 31st.

Indy VegFest

Biltwell Event Center

Indy VegFest is coming to the Biltwell Event Center this Saturday, March 30th! VegFest is an all vegan event featuring food and drink from local restaurants as well as prizes and giveaways, food samples, cooking demos, fun fitness activities and more. You don’t have to be vegan to come and enjoy the veggie-centric fun. They encourage omnivores to come and experience how good vegan food can be—in a judgement-free environment. VegFest is free to attend! The event also intends to be zero-waste: aiming to minimize waste as much as possible and reduce environmental impact through recycling and composting efforts. Early access starts at 11am, with general admission from 1pm-6pm.

Metazoa Brewing Company 3rd Anniversary Celebration

Metazoa Brewing Company

Cheers to 3 years! Come celebrate Metazoa Brewing Company’s 3rd Anniversary with tasty brews, food trucks, live music, and more! The event is kicking off this Saturday (March 30th) at noon. Admission is free but you must be 21 or older to attend.

BroCoCon

Brown County Inn (Nashville, IN)

BroCoCon is Brown County’s first-ever game convention this Friday-Sunday (March 29-31). The event will be adult and family-friendly and a guaranteed good time for anyone who likes games! Saturday night will feature a 21+ game night with game speed-dating (You’ll start at a table where you’ll play a game for 5 minutes. When the buzzer goes off, everyone moves to the next table) and a cash bar. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids if you purchase in advance. Note: Attendance at the general conference is not required to purchase game night tickets.

Cars & Coffee

Graham Rahal Performance (Brownsburg)

Calling all car enthusiasts! The first Cars & Coffee meetup of 2019 is happening this Saturday (March 30th) from 9am-12pm at Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg. Cars and Coffee is an opportunity for car enthusiasts who love any opportunity to look at vehicles of ALL makes and models—from domestics, exotics, classics and beyond. This weekend, attendees will be able to see IndyCar driver and Graham Rahal Performance owner Graham Rahal’s one of a kind Ford GT (pictured below) up close and personal.

Indy Eleven Home Opener

Lucas Oil Stadium

Don’t miss the 2019 Indy Eleven season opener this Satuday, March 30th, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy Eleven will face off against the Hartford Athletic at 7pm.

Naptown Roller Derby and Silent Auction

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Don’t miss the opening bout of Naptown Roller Derby’s 13th season! The Tornado Sirens and Warning Belles will return to the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 30. Doors open at 4:45pm for season ticket holders and anyone needing assistance and at 5 pm for the general public. This double-header event will feature both the Tornado Sirens and Warning Belles. Enjoy some excitement off the track at their silent auction, featuring items from local Indianapolis businesses as well as Naptown Roller Derby skaters. Proceeds will benefit the teams’ travel expenses.

Sandi Patty in Concert

Warren Performing Arts Center

Indiana’s very own Sandi Patty is bringing her world-renowned voice to the Warren Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 29. Raised in Anderson, Indiana, Sandi Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards and 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. The concert kicks off at 7pm and tickets are still available.

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular is making a stop in the circle city this Friday, March 29, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Winter Jam is Christian music’s largest annual tour which includes a 44-city schedule as part of its 2019 tour. For the first time, Winter Jam will be presented on a 360º “in the round” center stage and will showcase a diverse lineup headlined by Newsboys United. Other performers include Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong and more. Doors open for the Pre-Jam party at 6pm and the concert begins at 7pm. Admission donations of $15 are accepted upon entry to the show.

