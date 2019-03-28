Rechargeable power banks sold nationwide being recalled due to fire hazard

Posted 5:12 pm, March 28, 2019, by

More than 170,000 rechargeable power banks used for smart phones and tablets are being recalled over a fire hazard.

The power banks can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been three reports of the chargers overheating, including one incident where CPSC says a house caught fire and caused up to $150,000 in property damage.

The products came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds. The items were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.

Officials say consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to return the product for a full refund.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.