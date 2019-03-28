Purdue tops Tennessee in OT to advance to Elite 8

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers goes up for a layup against Kyle Alexander #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Purdue is going to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight for the first time since 2000.

The third-seeded Boilermakers beat second-seeded Tennessee, 99-94 in overtime in a South Regional semifinal Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.  They will play the winner of the Virginia-Oregon game on Saturday looking to earn the program’s first Final Four berth in nearly 40 years.

Purdue needed two free throws from Carsen Edwards with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to force the extra time after blowing an 18-point second half lead.

Ryan Cline hit a jumper to put the Boilers up 51-33 less than four minutes into the second before the Volunteers began a furious rally, capped off by an Admiral Schofield three-pointer to give them the lead with just over five minutes to play.

Edwards led Purdue with 29 points.  Cline contributed 27 points, a career-high.

Just like they did against Villanova in the second round, the Boilers got off to a hot start.  They used a 10-0 run to take control midway through the first half.  Schofield missed a dunk on one end of the floor, leading to a fast break capped off by a thunderous Aaron Wheeler slam on the other for a 23-13 lead.

Purdue went up by as many as 15 points in the first and led 40-28 at halftime, the Vols’ biggest deficit at the break all season long.

The win was Purdue head coach Matt Painter’s first win in the Sweet 16.  He was 0-4 previously.  The Boilers lost in the regional semifinal round the last two seasons.

Purdue last made the Final Four in 1980 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.  That was the first time the city hosted the NCAA Tournament’s final games.

