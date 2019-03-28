× Natural gas line rupture causes evacuation of Wayne Township homes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Residents of a far west side neighborhood have returned to their homes after being evacuated due to a natural gas line rupture Tuesday.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said four houses were cleared near the intersection of Robey Meadows Lane and North Raceway Road.

Brownsburg and Avon firefighters assisted as Citizens Energy worked to secure the leak.

The gas leak was secured around 5 p.m. and residents were allowed to return, according to fire officials.