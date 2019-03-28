Mom of teen who exchanged gunfire with police at Richmond school speaks out for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINCHESTER, Ind. – For the first time, the mother of a school shooter in Richmond is speaking out.

It's been just over three months since Indiana State Police said 14-year-old Brandon Clegg exchanged gunfire with officers at Dennis Intermediate before he took his own life. The 911 calls were released on Thursday.

Many were stunned to hear Clegg's mom, Mary York, made the first 911 call. She said she wanted to warn police about her son to save his life.

"I tried everything I could to stop him," York said.

Since December, she has stayed quiet. She found the courage on Thursday to step forward.

"To say who my son really was, not what everyone is saying he is," she said.

She described her son as kind, caring and funny. Her community knows him as the teen who charged into the middle school with a gun.

Police said York was the first person to call 911. She said her boyfriend at the time reached out and explained they had a problem at home.

"He’s telling me my son has a gun and wants to take him to Dennis middle school," she said.

She thinks he took two guns and threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend if he did not drive him to the school. She believes her ex-boyfriend should have never left the house.

Police say they confronted the teen outside of the school, and he ran inside before exchanging shots with the officers. Her son then took his own life, police said.

Officers were able to react quickly to the scene because they had received a tip from her about a possible threat just before the shooting.

"I knew he was not going there to hurt nobody," she said. "He was going there to take his own life."

York said her son was bullied for years. She does not condone anything her son did on that day. She said she did not see any warning signs.

Many students were traumatized by the events that unfolded. Some felt unsafe to come back to school. As she mourns the death of her son, York thinks of those families too.

"I can only tell those kids how sorry I am my son went in there," she said.

York is trying to work with lawmakers to file legislation on bullying and suicide prevention.