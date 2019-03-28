IMPD searching for man in connection with wife’s murder at near southwest side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives want the public’s help locating a wan wanted in connection with his wife’s murder at a home on the city’s near southwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 62-year-old Floyd Jones is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach him.

Officers discovered the body of Jones’ wife when they were called to the scene in the 1500 block of S. Concord St. just before 2 p.m.

At that time, police say the officers backed out of the residence and called for the assistance of SWAT to respond to clear the residence and make it safe for detectives and other personnel.

Once the scene was cleared, detectives went back inside and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts or the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.