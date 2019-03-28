× IMPD reminds public to be cautious when donating to causes surrounding missing 8-month-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are urging the community to be cautious when donating to causes surrounding the case of missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that it wants to remind the public that the department doesn’t solicit for donations in regards to investigations or to assist in area searches.

IMPD said it also would like to remind residents that any information regarding the disappearance of baby Amiah will come from official department channels, such as press releases, press conferences and the department’s official social media pages.

Officers are now investigating Amiah’s disappearance as a homicide.

According to IMPD, Amiah was last seen with her mother’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Lyons is said to have spent the day in the area of Rockville and Mickley. Detectives are calling him a suspect in the baby’s disappearance.

Police say Lyons later returned to the mother’s home at roughly 10 p.m. that night without Amiah. He was last seen driving a maroon 1996 Isuzu Rodeo.

Anyone with information regarding the case is still urged to contact IMPD at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to http://www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.