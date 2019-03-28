IMPD investigating after male body found on northwest side

Posted 6:07 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, March 28, 2019

Death investigation on northwest side of Indy on 3/28/2019

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male body was found Thursday afternoon in a small creek area in the 5300 block of Pike Plaza Road.

IMPD officers say they don’t know the circumstances surrounding the person’s death yet, but it looks like the body has been there for a while.

Public Information Officer Genae Cook says this investigation isn’t related to 8-month-old Amiah Robertson or 30-year-old Najah Ferrell, who both remain missing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.