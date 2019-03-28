× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 4 ‘A Splash is Made’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths discuss the latest news and speculation surrounding the Colts, including a big free agent signing, a meeting with a polarizing draft prospect, and takeaways from the NFL owners meetings.

Of course, the most exciting topic is the addition of Justin Houston. The guys discuss how the 4-time Pro Bowler will impact the Colts on the playing field, as well as Indy’s draft strategy. Will coaches limit his snaps in an effort to keep the pass-rusher fresh and healthy?

We also speculate on what implications Clayton Geathers’ contract details have on the safety position, explore the idea of drafting the troubled but talented Jeffery Simmons, and breakdown what we’ve learned from NFL owners meetings.

As usual, the Colts Bluezone Podcast doesn’t forget about the rest of the league, as we take a look at the happenings from around the NFL.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play