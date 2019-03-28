Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 4 ‘A Splash is Made’ now available

Posted 4:21 pm, March 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths discuss the latest news and speculation surrounding the Colts, including a big free agent signing, a meeting  with a polarizing draft prospect, and takeaways from the NFL owners meetings.

Of course, the most exciting topic is the addition of Justin Houston. The guys discuss how the 4-time Pro Bowler will impact the Colts on the playing field, as well as Indy’s draft strategy. Will coaches limit his snaps in an effort to keep the pass-rusher fresh and healthy?

We also speculate on what implications Clayton Geathers’ contract details have on the safety position, explore the idea of drafting the troubled but talented Jeffery Simmons, and breakdown what we’ve learned from NFL owners meetings.

As usual, the Colts Bluezone Podcast doesn’t forget about the rest of the league, as we take a look at the happenings from around the NFL.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.