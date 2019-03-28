× Board approves 90-day medical license suspension for Boone County pediatrician accused of child molesting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Boone County pediatrician accused with molesting patients will have his medical license suspended for 90 days.

The Medial Licensing Board of Indiana approved a voluntary agreement from Dr. Jonathon Cavins arranged by the Attorney General’s Office and Cavins’ counsel.

Cavins is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy who told investigators that Cavins touched him inappropriately during a physical. The boy said Cavins told him not to tell his parents about it.

After the report, investigators said two other patients, ages 14 and 15, stepped forward with similar allegations. Charges against him include child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct and vicarious sexual gratification.

The board signed the agreement Thursday morning. Cavins has a pretrial conference next month. His trial is set for July.