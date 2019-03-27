Wayne County woman goes on arson spree

Posted 5:33 pm, March 27, 2019

RICHMOND- Ind. — A Wayne County woman has been arrested for allegedly setting seven fires in one morning during February.

The Department of Homeland Security says Patricia E. Hill, 51, caused seven fires over a five hour period in Richmond the morning of February 23.

An investigation found that Hill’s red Ford Ranger was spotted on surveillance footage captured at or near each fire location, according to officials.

Hill is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail. Her bail is set at $20,000.

Many other fire investigations remain open across Indiana. Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at (800) 382-4628.

