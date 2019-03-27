× Security guard shot at northwest side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person was stuck during a shooting at a northwest side liquor store.

Police say the victim is in serious but stable condition.

The victim is a security guard at the Liquorland liquor store near High School Road and Westhaven Drive, according to police.

Officers say the security guard confronted a man when he noticed him trying to steal a bottle of alcohol. When the security guard asked for the man’s ID, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the security guard.

The security guard fired back, but the man left the liquor store and was last seen running southbound on High School Road.

This is a developing story.